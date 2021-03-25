Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: American Fruits and Flavors Ireland are recruiting
American Fruits and Flavors Ireland
(manufacturing entity for Monster Energy)
We are currently recruiting for General Operative positions at our Athy Plant.
Requirements for the role include:
1. Minimum 3 years working in a manufacturing/production setting.
2. Leaving Certificate or third level qualification required.
3. Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills.
4. Knowledge of safety, sanitation, HACCP and GMP standards and procedures.
5. Have a positive, proactive and flexible approach to working in a team environment.
To apply, contact our recruitment team on: aff@advocate-group.co.uk
