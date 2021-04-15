Laois man leads the expansion of tech firm with Mountmellick hub as recruitment begins

A company which is led by a Laois man and has satellite office at a remote working hub in Mountmellick is expanding.

IT service providers Nostra (MSP), is creating 120 new jobs over the next two years. The firm says the highly skilled positions are in engineering, IT support, cybersecurity and sales and marketing and will bring the total employee number of staff to 270.

Nostra was founded in 2006 and is headquartered at a10,000 sq. ft. facility in Lucan, Dublin. The company also has satellite, regional offices located in Athenry, Galway and at the Webmill remote working hub Mountmellick. It says it provides end-to-end managed I.T solutions to a number of world-leading brands and multinationals across multiple industries including manufacturing, pharma, education, healthcare and fintech.

Nostra says it has experienced rapid growth and reported a turnover of €18 million in 2020 (up from €11 million in 2019). This it says is due to new contracts, a growing international client base and recent competitor acquisitions.

The Enterprise Ireland client is forecasting double digit growth in the next few years and is on course to reach a turnover of €50 million by 2026. Plans are currently in place to expand the existing office accommodation in order to facilitate the increased workforce. The company is also undergoing a complete rebrand and digital makeover and will invest over €500,000 in both the new premises and branding project.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D said: “I am delighted that Nostra, an Irish owned and based company with offices around the country, has today announced the creation of 120 new jobs over the next two years. Nostra’s continued success speaks to the innovation and dynamism of Irish companies. Today’s announcement is a strong vote of confidence in our talented and skilled workforce and is a welcome boost as we look to get people back to work in sustainable and high-quality jobs and rebuild our economy.”

Rosenallis native Kevin O’Loughlin is the CEO of Nostra.

“Our business is performing extremely well, and we have experienced exponential growth across all services and sectors. This is due to our attention to detail, technical expertise, and innovative approach to Managed IT Services. Technology changes rapidly and a company must have the ability to pivot, especially now in uncertain times.

"Our customers are predominantly business owners who are focused on ensuring their day-to-day operations perform as they should. IT networks, systems and cybersecurity are generally not something they have time to consider and that is where we step in. We manage all of the IT requirements so that people don’t have to worry about whether their systems are protected and operating as they should.”

Mr O'Loughlin, was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of The Year Awards, founded Nostra along with Gary Byrne and Senan Finucane in 2006 and was joined in the business later by his brother, Barry O’Loughlin

The O’Loughlins are a well-known Laois family and Kevin and Barry’s father was the late Tom O’Loughlin who owned O’Loughlin’s Bar and Grocery in Rosenallis for many years.

Kevin Sherry is Executive Director, Global Business Development, Enterprise Ireland.

“Nostra is an innovation-focused company with ambitious plans for scaling and growing its business in international markets. The company’s story demonstrates resilience and the importance of ambition and expertise in responding to challenges and evolving market demands. We look forward to continuing to work with Nostra and wish the team well in their future endeavours.”

Several years ago, Nostra says it developed its own training and mentorship programme, ‘The Nostra Academy’ which sees all new engineers being mentored by a senior engineer for six months.

The company says the new engineers also undertake intensive training across several modules which allows for continual professional development opportunities and certification. All members of the programme have remote access to virtual learning tools where they can continue to hone their skills with support from their senior colleagues.

“Training and development are very much at the heart of our organisation,” said Kevin O’Loughlin, “We are a ‘people centric’ business, that is reflected in our service and customer care and we are very much looking forward to welcoming like-minded people to join us.”

Nostra is looking for systems and professional services engineers, cybersecurity specialists, tech sales executives, marketing executives and customer relationship managers.

Some of the new hires will be in remote roles while others will be offered the option of hybrid working where they can combine working from home with working from one of the Nostra offices in Dublin, Laois or Galway.

Further information please see www.nostra.ie or email careers@nostra.ie