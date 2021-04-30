JOB ALERT: StoneEquip are hiring

StoneEquip are currently seeking to hire for the following role:

Warehouse Assistant

We have a superb opportunity for an experienced warehouse operative to join an established team in Portlaoise. This is a full time Position with a busy organisation. This position will report to the Warehouse Manager and you will be responsible for the following duties:

Responsibilities:

Daily stock taking

Pick & pack orders

Back order reports and analysis

Warehouse health & safety

General warehouse duties – loading \ unloading etc.

Management of deliveries \ collections

Requirements:

Previous experience working in a warehouse environment is essential

Forklift licence

Manual Handling Certificate

A good attitude and a willingness to learn.

The successful candidate must be a good team player with the ability to work well as part of a team or on their own influence with excellent interpersonal skills and a friendly and welcoming manner.

To apply please email pat.swayne@stoneequip.ie or for enquiries Tel ; 0872500991.