Sponsored
JOB ALERT: StoneEquip are hiring
StoneEquip are currently seeking to hire for the following role:
Warehouse Assistant
We have a superb opportunity for an experienced warehouse operative to join an established team in Portlaoise. This is a full time Position with a busy organisation. This position will report to the Warehouse Manager and you will be responsible for the following duties:
Responsibilities:
Daily stock taking
Pick & pack orders
Back order reports and analysis
Warehouse health & safety
General warehouse duties – loading \ unloading etc.
Management of deliveries \ collections
Requirements:
Previous experience working in a warehouse environment is essential
Forklift licence
Manual Handling Certificate
A good attitude and a willingness to learn.
The successful candidate must be a good team player with the ability to work well as part of a team or on their own influence with excellent interpersonal skills and a friendly and welcoming manner.
To apply please email pat.swayne@stoneequip.ie or for enquiries Tel ; 0872500991.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on