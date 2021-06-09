Killeshin Hotel and Leisure Club delighted to re-open in Portlaoise

The Killeshin Hotel and Leisure Club are delighted to be reopen from the 2nd June for leisure guests.

Located ideally in the heart of Portlaoise and only an hour from Dublin City, The Killeshin is the perfect base for your adventures on Irelands Ancient East.

It’s been a long five months and the team have been working hard preparing for the reopening of hospitality. Featuring 88 well-appointed bedrooms, duplex Cedar bar, Cedar rooms restaurant, Zest health club and 15 meeting rooms

The Killeshin offers the Midlands a new vision in hospitality, where the emphasis is on personal interaction and service to our guests.

Our head chef Roland and his team have created a wonderful menu for The Cedar Bar that can be enjoyed by guests in the hotel as well as locals looking to come and enjoy our new outdoor seating areas to the front and rear of The Killeshin.

The menu is filled with locally sourced produce and international flavours that are sure impress guests and locals alike.

The Killeshin Hotel is part of Só Hotels, owned by Irish Entrepreneur Pat McDonagh, with the mission to deliver the highest level of service and a true Irish Experience across the six hotels in the group.

Pat McDonagh joined the team in The Killeshin to celebrate the reopening.

He is photographed here with of our pastry chef Geraldine, waitress, Eva and sales manager Rachel.