Wedding Fair at The Killeshin Hotel this weekend

Wedding Fair at The Killeshin Hotel this weekend

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise will host a Wedding Showcase for couples this Saturday and Sunday between 12 noon and 4pm.

Couples will be able to view the perfect set-up for a romantic reception that will be part of a dream wedding day. 

The popular venue has a large number of bookings already according to Wedding Co-Ordinator, John Bennett.

“Weddings are smaller and more intimate now and couples are looking for that extra special venue for their big day,” he said.

“The Wedding Showcase is the perfect opportunity for couples to see why The Killeshin Hotel is the ideal venue for their special day.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie