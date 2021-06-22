Wedding Fair at The Killeshin Hotel this weekend

The Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise will host a Wedding Showcase for couples this Saturday and Sunday between 12 noon and 4pm.
Couples will be able to view the perfect set-up for a romantic reception that will be part of a dream wedding day.
The popular venue has a large number of bookings already according to Wedding Co-Ordinator, John Bennett.
“Weddings are smaller and more intimate now and couples are looking for that extra special venue for their big day,” he said.
“The Wedding Showcase is the perfect opportunity for couples to see why The Killeshin Hotel is the ideal venue for their special day.”
