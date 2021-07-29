Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Tee up a the Seve Ballesteros golf course for Laois Chamber of Commerce

LAOIS CHAMBER GOLF CLASSIC 2021 IN KILLENARD

GOLF GOLF GOLF

tHE LATE Seve Ballesteros puts Niall Quinn through his paces at the Killenard Golf Club in 2007. Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Entrepeneurial Laois golfers and others are bein invited to play in or support the upcoming Laois Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic.

Chamber members say they are  delighted to announce that the 2021 Laois Chamber Golf Classic will be taking place on Wednesday, September 15 at the Heritage Golf Club, Killenard.

"This event was a tremendous success last year and was extremely well supported with a fantastic turnout. This event provides a great networking opportunity while getting to play the Ballesteros course, Ireland’s only Seve Ballesteros designed championship course.

"Opened back in 2004 and co-designed by Jeff Howes, the Ballesteros course measures 7,319 yards from the championship tees and has played host to some of the world's top golfers, including many multiple major winners," said the Chamber. 

Whether you would like to support the Chamber, bring your customers, or simply play golf with your colleagues on a world-class course, Laois Chamber says there are a few options to get involved:

  • Team of 4 fee - €400 (includes Golf, Dinner and Prizes at the Heritage Hotel)
  • Sponsor a Tee Box - €150
  • Prize sponsorship

If you are interested in entering a team or sponsoring a tee box or prizes for this event, please contact the Chamber's new CEO Caroline Hoffman at caroline@laoischamber.ie or call 085 2566522

When entering, please advise your preferred tee times from 9am to 2pm.

"Laois has huge potential and plenty of appeal" - new Laois Camber CEO takes the reins

New CEO is former adviser to a Government Minister

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie