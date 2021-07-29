Tee up a the Seve Ballesteros golf course for Laois Chamber of Commerce

tHE LATE Seve Ballesteros puts Niall Quinn through his paces at the Killenard Golf Club in 2007. Picture: Sportsfile
Entrepeneurial Laois golfers and others are bein invited to play in or support the upcoming Laois Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic.
Chamber members say they are delighted to announce that the 2021 Laois Chamber Golf Classic will be taking place on Wednesday, September 15 at the Heritage Golf Club, Killenard.
"This event was a tremendous success last year and was extremely well supported with a fantastic turnout. This event provides a great networking opportunity while getting to play the Ballesteros course, Ireland’s only Seve Ballesteros designed championship course.
"Opened back in 2004 and co-designed by Jeff Howes, the Ballesteros course measures 7,319 yards from the championship tees and has played host to some of the world's top golfers, including many multiple major winners," said the Chamber.
Whether you would like to support the Chamber, bring your customers, or simply play golf with your colleagues on a world-class course, Laois Chamber says there are a few options to get involved:
If you are interested in entering a team or sponsoring a tee box or prizes for this event, please contact the Chamber's new CEO Caroline Hoffman at caroline@laoischamber.ie or call 085 2566522
When entering, please advise your preferred tee times from 9am to 2pm.
