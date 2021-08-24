Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Deliveroo embark on Laois journey with Portlaoise venture

International food delivery service recruiting in August

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The global food delivery service Deliveroo has discovered that Laois could be a lucrative market and is filling positions to set up shop in Portlaoise.

Deliveroo began recruiting in August for a drivers and riders to deliver food to local customers.

The job descriptions were the same for all the positions advertised. 

"All you need is a bicycle or scooter to make your deliveries from local restaurants to hungry clients in your area," said the firm.

The company said the flexible jobs allow for available work times. It said earnings are competitive with payment per delivery but free insurance also.

Deliveroo claims high quality gear and various discounts are among the "many great benefits".

"Join the Deliveroo rider community, make great earnings and be your own boss!

Deliveroo claims that it wants to be the "definitive food company" and also boasts that it is "transforming the way people think about food" by providing people with "limitless access to different cuisines and restaurants, turning cooking from a chore to a choice".

Deliveroo welcomed applicants to apply for the Portlaoise jobs to help it "to succeed in this mission". The jobs adverts are non longer live on online recruitment platforms.

The company announced in 2018 that the Laois town was one of seven shortlisted towns around Ireland as part of a national expansion.

Deliveroo is a British online food delivery company founded by Will Shu and Greg Orlowski in 2013 in London, England.

