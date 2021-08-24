How long will the fine spell of weather last? Met Éireann answers in its latest forecast

Back to school week has brought back to the sunny weather we should have had for earlier in August.

But it's time to enjoy it while we can and Met Éireann says it should last through the final weekend of the school summer holidays.

In its lastest national outlook the forecaster says Ireland is in for a very settled week with warm, dry and mostly fine conditions which it expects top last through the weekend.

The forecaster says most areas will have 0mm of rain this week week. It adds that there will be good sunshine in most areas each day, and generally warmer than normal mean air temperatures. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

Weather for the week ahead:



High pressure is bringing a spell of overall dry weather this week lasting into the weekend, with good sunny spells most days! ☀️



Feeling warmer too with temperatures generally around 20 to 23 degrees



More here ⬇️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/wr2bsVQgqP August 23, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 11.27 pm on August 24.

TUESDAY: Warm, dry and mostly sunny. Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees generally, warmest in the west. However, it will be slightly cooler in southern and eastern parts in light, occasionally moderate, east to southeast breezes.

Dry and mostly fine night, but mist and fog patches will develop. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light easterly or variable breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Dry and very warm on Wednesday with good spells of sunshine generally though there is the chance of a light stray showers occuring where cloud builds. Mist and fog will linger in parts too, mainly along northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 or 26 degrees in light northeasterly breezes.

Dry night with long clear spells and just light easterly breezes. Some mist and fog in parts too, especially across the north. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees Celsius, in light northeast or variable breezes.

THURSDAY: Dry and very warm for the main with long spells of late summer sunshine and just light northeast breezes. The warmest day of the week with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees Celsius, warmest across the midlands.

FRIDAY: Dry and warm for most with spells of sunshine, though it will be cooler and cloudier across eastern counties with perhaps some lingering mist and fog here. Top temperatures of 17 to 23 or 24 degrees Celsius, warmest across Atlantic counties, in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

THIS WEEKEND: The settled spell will continue through the weekend with warm spells of hazy sunshine. Temperatures above average, into the twenties in just light variable or northeasterly breezes.

OUTLOOK FOR NEXT WEEK: The mainly dry, settled spell will continue. Still warm but with temperatures decreasing slightly to around average. Winds will be light, mainly easterly in direction.