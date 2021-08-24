Search our Archive

24/08/2021

PHOTOS: Special new arrival for 'Do it for Dan' Laois family

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

There is lovely news for toddler Dan Donoher in Laois, with the arrival of a new baby sister.

Ireland rallied around little Dan in the lockdown to raise €3.3 million for his medical treatment, in the Do It For Dan campaign. Sadly that treatment was found not to be possible but Dan is defying odds and doing well.

Read our recent interview with his mother Aisling here.

This week Aisling and Niall have announced the arrival of beautiful baby Sophie, and the lovely photos shared by Aisling on Instagram show the moment Dan gets to meet her.

Congratulations to all the Donoher family! 

