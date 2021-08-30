Leading fashion chain to open in Laois with new Portlaoise outlet

One of the best know names on the in women's fashions is getting ready to set up shop in Portlaoise.

Monsoon Accessorize is recruiting staff for a new concession outlet in Shaws Portlaoise.

The concession will be part of the brand's new retail strategy which was saw it close several stories in Ireland during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

In its recruitment search the chain says it is looking for individuals who are eager to deliver an excellent customer experience whilst working as part of a flexible team.

"We have an exciting opportunity to join our new Monsoon Accessorize Concession opening soon in Shaws Portlaoise.

"At Monsoon Accessorize we don’t focus only on what we do, we also care about how we do it. Our values and the way we behave are important to us," says the firm.

Monsoon was started in London in 1973 by Peter Simon, a market-stall trader, and opened its first shop in Beauchamp Place in May of that year. The first Accessorize shop opened in 1984, next door to Monsoon in Covent Garden. Monsoon says it focused on clothes with an ethnic origin from faraway places, including unusual dresses from Afghanistan.

Monsoon Accessorize says it is a global brand with over 800 international branches in over 60 markets.

"We offer our exquisite products that represent individuality, originality and strong global brand values. We continue to promote cross-cultural understanding, expanding organically across the globe and international development will no doubt remain an essential and inspiring area of our company," it says.

Monsoon and Accessorize close 35 stores in the UK and Ireland in 2020. This involved redundancies and rent cuts for remaining shops as part of a restructuring led by its founder to survive the Covid-19 crisis. Mr Simon purchased the business out of administration in 2020.

Andrew Shaw at Shaw's Department Store in Portlaoise