National homewares chain opens at vacated Shaws Laois store

The Mountmellick branch of Shaws, now occupied by Home Savers. Photo: Leinster Express
An Irish homewares retail chain has opened a new branch in Laois, at a former Shaws department store.
Home Savers has some 36 branches in Ireland, including one at Portlaoise Retail Park.
It has now expanded to Mountmellick, moving into the vacated Shaws shop that was closed down during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The revamped shop opened last Saturday, September 11.
Shaws had announced the closure of its first ever store in Mountmellick last May, to local dismay and a public petition to reverse their decision. The drapery shop had been in operation for 157 years.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.