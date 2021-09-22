Laois shop announced as Finalist in Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards 

Nook and Cranny, based in Portlaoise, has been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2021.

Nook and Cranny is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021. The overall winner will be announced on the 10th of November at the Guinness storehouse.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres.

Commenting on the announcement, Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We all know the hardships that retailers have gone through since the emergence of the pandemic, and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry has worked so hard to emerge even stronger after the pandemic and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

The finalists are:

Applegreen Swords Road, Santry, Dublin

Arboretum, Your Home & Garden Heaven, Old Kilkenny Road, Carlow

Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin

Brown Thomas, St. Patrick Street, Cork

Conaty’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Dunboyne, Meath

Diamond Furniture, Mooney Retail Park, Dublin

ECCO, Princes Street, Cork

Fabiani, Main Street, Longford

Fervor and Hue, Cornmarket Centre, Cork

Frank’s Place, 1860 Ferrybank South, Wexford

Harvey Norman, Sligo Retail Park, Sligo

Home Street Home, Harolds Cross Road, Dublin

Insomnia, Shackleton Tobermaclugg, Dublin

Jump Juice Bars, The Pavilions, Dublin

Kilkenny Shop & Café, Nassau Street, Dublin

McGuire Diamonds, Gorey, Wexford

Michael Murphy Home Furnishing, Airside Retail Park, Dublin

Mullingar Opticians, Mullingar Shopping Centre, Westmeath

Nook & Cranny, Portlaoise, Laois

Petstop, Gateway Retail Park, Galway

RJ Barber & Sons, Birr, Offaly

Specsavers, Ballincollig, Cork

The Butler’s Pantry, Harcourt Street, Dublin

The Source Bulk Foods, Rathmines, Dublin

The Whiskey Collection, T2 Dublin Airport, Dublin

Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Meath

Vodafone Henry Street, Henry Street, Dublin

Whelehans Wines Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown, Dublin

Wild Atlantic Opticians & Living, Kilrush, Clare

Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin



