Search

22/09/2021

Laois shop announced as Finalist in Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards 

Laois shop announced as Finalist in Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards 

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Nook and Cranny, based in Portlaoise, has been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2021.

Nook and Cranny is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021. The overall winner will be announced on the 10th of November at the Guinness storehouse. 

 The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres. 

Commenting on the announcement, Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We all know the hardships that retailers have gone through since the emergence of the pandemic, and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry has worked so hard to emerge even stronger after the pandemic and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.” 

 The finalists are: 

Applegreen Swords Road, Santry, Dublin  
Arboretum, Your Home & Garden Heaven, Old Kilkenny Road, Carlow  
Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin  
Brown Thomas, St. Patrick Street, Cork  
Conaty’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Dunboyne, Meath  
Diamond Furniture, Mooney Retail Park, Dublin  
ECCO, Princes Street, Cork  
Fabiani, Main Street, Longford  
Fervor and Hue, Cornmarket Centre, Cork  
Frank’s Place, 1860 Ferrybank South, Wexford  
Harvey Norman, Sligo Retail Park, Sligo  
Home Street Home, Harolds Cross Road, Dublin  
Insomnia, Shackleton Tobermaclugg, Dublin  
Jump Juice Bars, The Pavilions, Dublin  
Kilkenny Shop & Café, Nassau Street, Dublin  
McGuire Diamonds, Gorey, Wexford  
Michael Murphy Home Furnishing, Airside Retail Park, Dublin  
Mullingar Opticians, Mullingar Shopping Centre, Westmeath  
Nook & Cranny, Portlaoise, Laois  
Petstop, Gateway Retail Park, Galway  
RJ Barber & Sons, Birr, Offaly  
Specsavers, Ballincollig, Cork  
The Butler’s Pantry, Harcourt Street, Dublin  
The Source Bulk Foods, Rathmines, Dublin  
The Whiskey Collection, T2 Dublin Airport, Dublin  
Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Meath  
Vodafone Henry Street, Henry Street, Dublin  
Whelehans Wines Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown, Dublin  
Wild Atlantic Opticians & Living, Kilrush, Clare  
Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 

Six Laois food producers shortlisted for Blas na hÉireann 2021

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media