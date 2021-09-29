Laois Tourism recruits new marketing guru to attract visitors

Laois You're Welcome launch at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise in 2020
Laois Tourism has appointed appointed a new marketing firm to help promote Laois as a destination for vistors.
Laois Tourism says O’Connell Marketing has been recruited to strategically develop and implement an integrated digital marketing plan for Laois Tourism.
"O'Connell Marketing is a well-established marketing and communications agency that has achieved great success with destination tourism brands in recent years - most notably with Visit Wexford and Discover Kerry," said Laois Tourism.
O’Connell Marketing is based in Bunclody on the Carlow Wexford border.
It was established in 2014 by owner, Jean O'Connell who is described as a seasoned and experienced sales and marketing professional specialising in the hospitality and tourism sectors.
It's the latest phase of what has been a substantial investment promoting Laois to tourists in recent years.
