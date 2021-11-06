Search

06/11/2021

Laois Tourism to host top award winning travel writer

Top influencer invited as part of campaign to put Laois on the visitor map

Laois Tourism has thought outside the box in its ongoing efforts to promote Laois as a destination for visitors.

The group have invited travel writer as their guest speaker Pól Ó Conghaile to their December networking evening.

They hope members will join for whats described as a evening of inspiration and networking featuring.

Pól,  from Ballinasloe, is Travel Editor for Independent.ie and Weekend Magazine with INM and a regular contributor to National Geographic Traveller.

His travel features have appeared in a host of international publishers, including Condé Nast, Cara Magazine, Silverkris and Guardian/Observer. He was the British Guild of Travel Writers’ Travel Writer of the Year 2016.

"Pól will discuss the importance of close collaboration between local tourism businesses for the benefit of all – now more important than ever," they said.

Apart from his writing, the award winning journalist is a regular speaker at events and says he has consulted with top-end travel and hospitality clients. 

Laois Tourism says the evening will also include facilitated speed networking appointments to support “Laois selling Laois”.
 

