Laois Tourism to host top award winning travel writer

Laois Tourism has thought outside the box in its ongoing efforts to promote Laois as a destination for visitors.
The group have invited travel writer as their guest speaker Pól Ó Conghaile to their December networking evening.
They hope members will join for whats described as a evening of inspiration and networking featuring.
Pól, from Ballinasloe, is Travel Editor for Independent.ie and Weekend Magazine with INM and a regular contributor to National Geographic Traveller.
His travel features have appeared in a host of international publishers, including Condé Nast, Cara Magazine, Silverkris and Guardian/Observer. He was the British Guild of Travel Writers’ Travel Writer of the Year 2016.
"Pól will discuss the importance of close collaboration between local tourism businesses for the benefit of all – now more important than ever," they said.
Apart from his writing, the award winning journalist is a regular speaker at events and says he has consulted with top-end travel and hospitality clients.
Laois Tourism says the evening will also include facilitated speed networking appointments to support “Laois selling Laois”.
