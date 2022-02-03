Search

05 Feb 2022

MEP for Laois says EU moves closer to one size fits all phone charging cable

MEP for Laois says EU moves closer to one sized fits all phone charging cable

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

03 Feb 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Charger clutter could soon be a thing of the past, with the news that the European Council has backed proposals for a common standard, according to a politician who represents Laois and other counties in the EU.

In as statement, Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said the new law aims to ensure all smartphones, tablets and similar devices, recharged by a wired cable, use a USB Type-C port, regardless of brand and make.

She said the Council have also proposed an image to show if a charger is offered with a device, and a label to indicate charging specifications.  

"The delivery of a common phone charger will be more convenient, save money for consumers and reduce electronic waste," said the Member of the European Parliament.

She continued: "These proposals will significantly reduce the number of chargers in homes and could save €250 million a year on unnecessary charger purchases.

 Bus Éireann school bus scheme open for Laois applications

"Electrical and electronic equipment continues to be one of the fastest growing waste streams in the EU. Figures suggest that reducing production and disposal of new chargers could reduce electronic waste by thousands of tonnes a year.

"The proposal is currently being considered by the European Parliament where I expect it will get approval in the coming months," said the Fine Gael MEP.

Europe's biggest agricultural show launches in Midlands after lockdown

MEP Clune is a member of the EPP Group at the European Parliament, which her statement said has long demanded the European Commission draft legislation on a common charger for electronic devices.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media