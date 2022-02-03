MEP for Laois says EU moves closer to one size fits all phone charging cable

Charger clutter could soon be a thing of the past, with the news that the European Council has backed proposals for a common standard, according to a politician who represents Laois and other counties in the EU.

In as statement, Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said the new law aims to ensure all smartphones, tablets and similar devices, recharged by a wired cable, use a USB Type-C port, regardless of brand and make.

She said the Council have also proposed an image to show if a charger is offered with a device, and a label to indicate charging specifications.

"The delivery of a common phone charger will be more convenient, save money for consumers and reduce electronic waste," said the Member of the European Parliament.

She continued: "These proposals will significantly reduce the number of chargers in homes and could save €250 million a year on unnecessary charger purchases.

"Electrical and electronic equipment continues to be one of the fastest growing waste streams in the EU. Figures suggest that reducing production and disposal of new chargers could reduce electronic waste by thousands of tonnes a year.

"The proposal is currently being considered by the European Parliament where I expect it will get approval in the coming months," said the Fine Gael MEP.

MEP Clune is a member of the EPP Group at the European Parliament, which her statement said has long demanded the European Commission draft legislation on a common charger for electronic devices.