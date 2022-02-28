Search

28 Feb 2022

Laois council has spent millions of euro on Portlaoise Enterprise Park

Audit watchdog not happy with road spend

glanbia portlaoise laois

Glanbia's mozzerella factory in Portlaoise during construction phase in the Junction 17 National Enterprise Park

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Feb 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has spent more than €7 million to develop the Junction 17 National Enterprise Park in Togher but there was a 30% overspend on the cost of building a key part of the infrastructure.

Details of spending on the project and clients attracted are revealed in a new report from the council's Director of Finance Gerry Murphy.

It reveals that €7,175,480 had been spent on the project up to December 31, 2021.

The 79.3 acres was purchased from Supermac's in 2017 for €1.75m. The biggest outlay since has been a bill from Wills Bros for a key link road and related infrastructure in the park.

The issue was the subject of Local Government Audit Service report on the council's spending in 2021.
It said the contract was awarded at price of €3.8m including VAT in November 2019. However, the contractor generated 90 extra claims worth €3.4m including VAT.

The audit report said the final account, after conciliation, amounted to €4.9m- a 29% increase over the initial tender sum.

So far €1.7 million has been recouped from the sale of lands to Glanbia and Alpha Drive as well as contributions.

Jobs coming to Laois as big engineering firm picks Portlaoise for major investment

Limerick firm buying prime site in Portlaoise

A further €2.4 million is expected to be recouped in 2022 from land sales to Kirby Engineering, Midland Steel and Aubren. Contributions are also in the pipeline with future land sales valued at €3.4 m.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media