Laois council has spent millions of euro on Portlaoise Enterprise Park

Laois County Council has spent more than €7 million to develop the Junction 17 National Enterprise Park in Togher but there was a 30% overspend on the cost of building a key part of the infrastructure.

Details of spending on the project and clients attracted are revealed in a new report from the council's Director of Finance Gerry Murphy.

It reveals that €7,175,480 had been spent on the project up to December 31, 2021.

The 79.3 acres was purchased from Supermac's in 2017 for €1.75m. The biggest outlay since has been a bill from Wills Bros for a key link road and related infrastructure in the park.

The issue was the subject of Local Government Audit Service report on the council's spending in 2021.

It said the contract was awarded at price of €3.8m including VAT in November 2019. However, the contractor generated 90 extra claims worth €3.4m including VAT.

The audit report said the final account, after conciliation, amounted to €4.9m- a 29% increase over the initial tender sum.

So far €1.7 million has been recouped from the sale of lands to Glanbia and Alpha Drive as well as contributions.

A further €2.4 million is expected to be recouped in 2022 from land sales to Kirby Engineering, Midland Steel and Aubren. Contributions are also in the pipeline with future land sales valued at €3.4 m.