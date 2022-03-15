New Laois scheme aims to revive towns by tackling commercial vacancy

Laois County Council and Laois Chamber officially launched the Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme with Portlaoise a pilot town for the project.

Announcing the project Laois Chamber said this scheme offers business owners who are interested in leasing or renting vacant premises a potential package of up to eleven different grants, supports and incentives.

The Chamber says the scheme has been launched to encourage the uptake of vacant premises in the town centre by new and potential businesses. Portlaoise has been designated as the pilot town for this scheme, and it is envisaged that that the scheme could be extended to other towns around the county in the future.

The suite of incentives includes grants such as the Shop Grant Improvement and Accessibility Scheme, Shop Fit Out Scheme, a business promotion package with Laois Chamber, and a complimentary HR advice session with Laois-based Iridium HR.

Speaking at the launch of the new Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme, Denise Rainey of the Business Support Unit, Laois County Council, said the council is excited to collaborate on this project with Laois Chamber.

"It is a significant opportunity for businesses and property owners alike which also has the potential to transform the Town Centre by reducing the level of vacancy in Portlaoise," she said.

Alison Browne is the President of Laois Chamber, added that the scheme is needed.

“It makes sense to incentivise new businesses to open in the heart of the towns of Laois. We need revival in these areas. The list of supports is very impressive and includes business mentoring, advertising and financial supports which can be very beneficial to receive at the beginning of your business journey. It is important to the Chamber that the Pilot Scheme in Portlaoise will be opened to the rest of the County within a very short space of time," she said.

More details below picture.

Launching the Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme where Portlaoise is a pilot town, from left: Honor Deevy, Acting Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Laois; Caroline Hofman, CEO of Laois Chamber and Alison Browne, Laois Chamber President. Picture: Alf Harvey.

This new scheme follows the launch of the Government’s first ever Town Centre First policy last month, which is focused on tackling vacancy, combating dereliction, and breathing new life into town centres.

Caroline Hofman, CEO of Laois Chamber., also welcomed the scheme.

“We are delighted to be working with Laois County Council on this important incentive to encourage new and established businesses to lease or rent vacant premises. Portlaoise will be the pilot town for this scheme, and we are looking forward to it being extended to other towns throughout the county.

"The scheme will form part of the toolkit to encourage and incentivise the uptake of vacant units, and will help to contribute towards tacking dereliction and revitalising our town centres," she said.

If you are interested in availing of the scheme, please contact Denise Rainey, Business Support Unit Laois County Council on 057 8664103, visit www.laois.ie

or contact Laois Chamber on 085 2566522 or e-mail info@laoischamber.ie