Awards keep coming to Laois hotel, The Killeshin in Portlaoise

The champagne is flowing at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise where two prestigious awards have been picked up.

The Travellers Choice Awards from TripAdvisor selected The Killeshin as being in the Top 10% of Hotels in the World based on customer reviews. The hotel also picked up a mention in the Ireland Guide having been signalled out for its outstanding food offering.

The popular guide said the hotel was a particular favourite with families.

The General Manager at the Killeshin Hotel, Philip Peake, said the awards were testament to the hard work of the team there.

"We are delighted we have received these awards and they are a fantastic recognition for our hard-working and dedicated team. We would like to thank all of our guests who left such positive reviews following their stay at the hotel. It means the world to the whole team to know that our guests have enjoyed their time with us. We are looking ahead to a busy summer season hosting family celebrations, weddings as well as new and returning guests," he said.

The Killeshin Hotel is located on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise and is a long-established business hotel in the region.

Owned by Pat McDonagh, of Supermac’s and the So Hotels Group, management say family-friendly 4-star midlands venue is a place where you'll find excellent service from friendly staff, tasty food and comfortable modern rooms. The operators also say the Laois hotel is a good staycation base to explore Ireland's Hidden Heartlands.

It joined the Só Hotels Group in 2015 which also includes the Castletroy Park Hotel, the Charleville Park Hotel, the Castle Oaks House Hotel, the LoughRea Hotel and Spa and the Athlone Springs Hotel. It is located at the edge of Portlaoise.

Operating for 40 years, which included a complete rebuild, the Killeshin has 88 bedrooms and management say it has a superb reputation for service excellence.