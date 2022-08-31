Official fuel sponsor for National Ploughing Championships in Laois is announced

The National Ploughing Association has announced that Certa will be the official fuel sponsor for this year’s National Ploughing Championships taking place in Ratheniska on September 20th, 21st and 22nd.

Celebrating this collaboration, over one hundred promotional road sign billboards have been erected at strategic locations throughout the country.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of complimentary tickets to this year’s event simply take a photo of a sign in your locality and share on NPA/Certa socials (*strictly when safe to do so).

At the Certa/Ploughing launch NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh spoke of how she was looking forward to working closely with Certa in the run up to and during this year’s Championships.

The NPA MD said, “I am delighted that Certa are on board this year as the official fuel sponsorship partner of the largest outdoor event in Europe with 300,000 visitors expected throughout the 3 days.

"Certa will supply all of the event fuel requirements for the 3 days including fueling all the generators for powering the site, the lighting towers that extend out to a radius of over 30 km from the main site, all the event machinery, upwards of 350 competitors tractors and nearly 50 international competitors who will be battling it out in 67th World Ploughing Contest.”

Andrew Graham Managing Director of Certa said, “After the postponing of the 2020 event, and limited attendance in 2021, it is truly excellent to see the National Ploughing Championships return full throttle for 2022. At Certa, we are delighted to be working closely with the NPA as the official fuel & lubricants sponsors of this year’s event.

"We are especially proud to be supplying our low-carbon, commercial biofuel – HVO to power all of the NPA generators on site which will reduce carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to previous years when diesel powered the generators. This is a great milestone for the event which is so central to Ireland’s rural community and we’re all greatly looking forward to an amazing three days in Co. Laois!”