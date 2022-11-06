Gala night of Awards rewarding the best of Laois business

Nearly 800 nominations were received across the 11 categories as Laois businesses celebrated at the Laois Business Awards 2022 in The Heritage Killenard.

The Laois Business of the Year Award, Sponsored by Laois Chamber Alliance, was won by Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies. To read more about the winner, the finalists and the awards night see below picture. To find out who won the other awards TAP NEXT or ARROW.

Pictured: Tony Woods from Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies by Caroline Hofman at the Laois Business Awards 2022 at The Heritage Killenard. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Midland Steel has been a local employer in Laois since 1998, now employing 85 staff. Establishing their business in Mountmellick, they have strived to generate local employment, be sustainable and support the local economy. They have carried out extensive high profile projects in both the UK and Ireland.

Midland Steel have shown consistent innovation, sustainability, and growth in their field. Their recent achievements include the delivery of 26,000 tonnes of steel to Ireland’s largest private investment project, Intel. They have also received two Rosette levels in their industry standard certifications on sustainability, as well as installing the Western World’s first Robotic Cell in their Mountmellick depot. This was a substantial achievement to move their business forward.

Developing their new innovative Faster Fix Principle has brought them onto the international stage, delivering future jobs for Laois and allowing Midland Steel to grow internationally

They have also expanded internationally to Scandinavia and the USA, among other markets.

The Laois Business of the Year Award finalists were: Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery, DS Sports, Enva, Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies, Solas Eco Garden Shop, TekEir.

Nearly 300 people were guests of the Laois Chamber Alliance at the black tie event. Guests were also treated to a spectacular performance by talented musicians from Laois School of Music and Music Generation Laois Chamber Group, directed by Carl Rochford, who performed the Game of Thrones theme, Kashmir, and Palladio on the main stage.

The main sponsors for the event were Gas Networks Ireland, Laois County Council, and Local Enterprise Office Laois, with the night celebrating Laois business, recognising the innovation, talent, quality, and entrepreneurial spirit of businesses and people in Laois. Ronan Berry was master of ceremonies of the event, with the 11 award winners announced.

The independent judging panel was lead my Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, who was joined by Mary Rose Burke, Chief Executive of Dublin Chamber, Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Racecourse, and Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow.

Caroline Hofman, CEO Laois Chamber Alliance spoke following the event.

“On behalf of Laois Chamber Alliance, we would like to congratulate all of the finalists and award winners. We would also like to thank everyone who took the time to submit their nominations, and with nearly 800 nominations received, our judging panel had a tough task to whittle this down to the final shortlist. The standard of nominations received was so high, and I would like to thank our judging panel, our main sponsors, all of our category sponsors, and everyone who attended on the night and supported the event.

"We have so many amazing businesses across all four corners of Laois, and the Laois Business Awards 2022 were an opportunity to celebrate these fantastic businesses and the wonderful entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and talent across the county,” she said.

Ms Hoffman added that Laois Chamber is already looking forward to the 2023 event.