Join the Tom Kinsella Christmas convoy for palliative care in Laois

The Christmas Convoy annual Tom Kinsella Memorial Christmas Road Run in aid of Laois Specialist Palliative Care Team takes place this St Stephen's Day.

Registration will be at 11am departing at 12pm sharp from Ballyroan GAA grounds. Tractors, trucks and cars are welcome.

Raffle tickets are available from all members of Ballyroan Vintage Club. Hamper for the best Santa driving.

Soup and sambos after the run in Whelans.

The draw takes place after the run in Whelan's. 1st prize €500, 2nd prize €250.

The raffle features various spot prizes.