Ballyroan turns to the global village to make sure it twinkles this Christmas

Ballyroan has literally gone global this year in its efforts to make up for the Covid-19 hit fundraising for the village's Christmas lights in a different way this year.

The Balllyroan Christmas Tree Committee has had to come with an alternative way to raise funds so that a nearly four-decade festive tradition continues in 2020 that ensures Santa will can land safely on Christmas eve.

"For almost 40 years, Ballyroan has been beautifully lit up with Christmas lights thanks to the efforts of two special elves!

"Unfortunately, this year due to Covid restrictions, our fundraising efforts have received a set back meaning we cannot do our annual church gate collection. The monies raised are vital in order to light up our little village and maintain the high standard of Christmas lights every year.

Instead, the committee has turned to the world wide web to virtual fundraising by setting up an online GoFundme page.

The Committee adds: "This year more than ever we need your support and are kindly asking for a donation to help us light up Ballyroan again and bring some festive cheer!"

The target is €2,500.

To donate go to the GoFundMe page here.