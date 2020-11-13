Charity reaches out to the People of Port to help make Christmas happen for families

It may seem hard to believe that a charity that helps people in poverty is still reaching out to its community 100 years after its was founded but that is exactly what the St Vincent De Paul in Portlarlingt has to do ahead of Christmas 2021

And they need your support more than ever this year not just because of the pressure Covid-19 is putting on families but also because the virus restrictions have hit the Conference's fundraising efforts.

St Vincent de Paul has had a presence in Portarlington since 1921 so next year marks 100 years of help to local families.

Last year the Conference in the Laois Offaly town spent over €60,000 helping people in need in this community. The help provided went to the less well off in our society. It covers a broad range of assistance each year.

For instance, food vouchers are distributed but people also get financial assistance to pay the rent and other costs.

They also help people with fuel and electricity. Some need help to cover the cost of education such as fees, accommodation. And there are also pressures placed on household fro clothing and furniture that the Conference helps to provide for.

They expect to spend this amount again by the end of 2020. So, the Conference has appealed for your help to ensure the conference can deliver the vital aid needed to those who are going through hard times.

"By supporting the annual appeal, you can help a family through this winter. Your help can get them get back on their feet. Your help can give them a brighter future and save them from a life of poverty and also help to make Christmas as normal as possible for them.

"Many of you regularly support the work and the Committee thank you most sincerely for that support. Without this help, they simply would not be able to help our fellow Parishioners on your behalf," said the appeal

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, they currently cannot collect at the Church door, and the shop on Main St is closed, which has had a detrimental effect on fundraising. But you can still donate directly in many of the local shops and businesses who have kindly facilitated the Society by allowing donation buckets on their premises.

You can also drop a donation into the letterbox at the shop beside the Garda Station. Volunteers are in the shop at present, although it is not yet open for business.

The Conference reminds everyone that it is a Registered Charity and subject to strict regulation by the Charities Regulator.

The Conference thanks everyone for your very generous support throughout the years. They wish you all a peaceful Christmas and a Happy New Year.

More details on their facebook page.