Christmas fair in Ballinakill with a difference

The 2020 Ballinakill Christmas Fair on Sunday, December 13th will be a bit different with no indoor activities due to Covid-9 restrictions.

The annual farm produce auction will go ahead but with a start time of 12 noon due to the All Ireland hurling final. It is hoped that the auction will be bigger and better this year. The organisers ask that you lease contact Pakie or any member of the parish council if you have items to donate. It is hoped that there will also be vouchers for local businesses for auction.