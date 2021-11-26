Santa booked for virtual Christmas lights switch on in Portlaoise

Santa Claus will be pressing the button virtually to officially switch on the Christmas lights on Late Late Toy Show night.
Downtown Portlaoise traders have organised Santa to makes a special appearance this Friday night, November 26 on The Downtown Portlaoise Facebook page.
He's taking time out from his hectic schedule for the virtual switch on the fabulous lights at at 9pm just before Ryan Tubridy gets going on the Toy Show at 9.30pm!
So tune into the Downtown Facebook page
The lights will be officially dazzling for the Christmas Market which takes place in the town this weekend.
