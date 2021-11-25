Excitement builds ahead of Portlaoise Christmas Market

The Christmas festivities get going in Portlaoise this weekend the holding of the annual Christmas Market in the heart of the town.

The Downtown Portlaoise organisers say they are delighted to back this year and Santa will also have done the honours on Toy Show night by officially turning on the Christmas lights that will make the town sparkle again this year.

"We are excited to announce our Christmas Market returns to Portlaoise Centre on Sunday, November 28th from 11am to 5pm," said PJ Kavanagh, Chairperson of Downtown.

He continued: "This year our market features an array of various stalls from Market Square to the Lower Square. We will have a Covid officer and private security to ensure a safe and enjoyable day for all.

"Santa makes a special appearance this Friday night, November 26 on The Downtown Portlaoise Facebook page at 9pm to virtually switch on our fabulous lights! Please keep an eye on our social media page this week and we would appreciate if you could share our posts," said the post.

Also on the day Alison Browne, President of Laois Chamber of Commerce and Downtown member will be selling the newly launched “Love Laois 2022 Calendar” outside Gerry Browne's Jewellers on Main Street.

PJ Kavanagh encouraged people to buy a copy especially because the funds raised will help a local mental health service.

"This is a beautifully produced calendar, featuring images of various scenic spots in Laois. All proceeds from the sale of this calendar are going directly to SOSAD Ireland Laois Branch," he sid.

Special arrangement are in place for the market which mean Main Street, Church Street, Railway Street, Bull Lane (to Browns Fruit & Veg), will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the Market.

To facilitate with the build and running of the market people are advised to park their vehicles at an alternative location than the ones mentioned above from Saturday evening, or move your car to an alternative location before 7am on Sunday morning.

The Downtown Chairperson hopes as many people as possible support and enjoy the day.

"Finally we are delighted to once again host our wonderful Christmas Market and we hope you all enjoy the day and the festive atmosphere around town. We wish you a prosperous, happy and safe Christmas," said PJ.