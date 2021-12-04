Big appeal to keep the lights alive in Laois town

The official Christmas lights switch on time takes place in the coming days in Rathdowney and the organisers are hoping local people will turn out to enjoy the spectacle while also donating to the fundraiser.

It's been a big task for all the volunteers involved without the aid of table quizzes and local fundraising events. Covid has meant the Rathdowney Lights Committee have had to go online again this year to raise the much needed funds to keep the lights alive!

But there are are also two collection tins available in town, in Keane's Petrol Station and The Card Stand.

"Your donations help to keep Rathdowney lit every Christmas, with money raised going towards paying for the cost of electricity and the two meter boxes, replacement bulbs, the big Christmas tree, hire of the cherry picker, bank charges and insurance.

"None off our wonderful volunteers charge for their time and a massive thanks to electrician David Campion and his amazing helpers, without whom it just all wouldn't be possible, and of course all of the wonderful businesses who have also donated directly," say the committee.

They are asking for everyone to just donate €5 if you can.

"We know times are hard and we don't want to put any extra pressure on anyone after this very tough year," the say.

All going well, the lights will be switched on at 7pm (time to be confirmed) on Wednesday, December 8.

To donate online go to GoFundMe page HERE



