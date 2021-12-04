Search

04 Dec 2021

Big appeal to keep the lights alive in Laois town

Big appeal to keep the lights alive in Laois town

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The official Christmas lights switch on time takes place in the coming days in Rathdowney and the organisers are hoping local people will turn out to enjoy the spectacle while also donating to the fundraiser.

It's been a big task for all the volunteers involved without the aid of table quizzes and local fundraising events. Covid has meant the Rathdowney Lights Committee have had to go online again this year to raise the much needed funds to keep the lights alive!

But there are are also two collection tins available in town, in Keane's Petrol Station and The Card Stand.

"Your donations help to keep Rathdowney lit every Christmas, with money raised going towards paying for the cost of electricity and the two meter boxes, replacement bulbs, the big Christmas tree, hire of the cherry picker, bank charges and insurance.

"None off our wonderful volunteers charge for their time and a massive thanks to electrician David Campion and his amazing helpers, without whom it just all wouldn't be possible, and of course all of the wonderful businesses who have also donated directly," say the committee.

They are asking for everyone to just donate €5 if you can.

"We know times are hard and we don't want to put any extra pressure on anyone after this very tough year," the say.

All going well, the lights will be switched on at 7pm (time to be confirmed) on Wednesday, December 8.

To donate online go to GoFundMe page HERE

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media