Laois Operation Transformation expert selects the best Christmas gift

Laois man and Operation Transformation psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy wants people to give the gift of kindness this Christmas.

Dr Murphy is supporting a new festive season campaign with just that aim in mind. The 12 Days of Kindness is part of Maxol’s annual Christmas campaign to raise much needed funds for mental health charity Aware

The Portarlington psychologist believes it's the right time to gift kindness.

“There are so many things out of our control right now but being kind is the one thing in our lives that’s within our control. There are many benefits to being kind and kindness doesn’t have to involve grand gestures. By being inclusive, generous of spirit or perhaps by being kind to a stranger, we can all cultivate and encourage kindness,” he said.

Most people in Ireland (89%) agree we need to be kinder to one another and two in every five (41%) say that people were kinder during than before the pandemic according to the new research commissioned by Maxol in conjunction with the campaign.

The majority of people (87%) feel good when they perform an act of kindness and there is widespread agreement (89%) that we need to be kinder to one another, according to the Maxol research. However, 85% also say that we need to be kinder to ourselves and that kindness starts with oneself.

In relation to cultivating kindness, 80% of those surveyed said that kindness should be taught in school.

During November and December, 10c from every cup of ROSA Coffee and hot beverage purchased in a Maxol service station is donated to Aware. The campaign is expected to raise €70,000 and to help spread some extra kindness, Maxol is inviting customers to buy a ROSA Coffee for a stranger in the 12 Days of Kindness.

Until December 12th, customers can buy two coffees at participating Maxol service stations, one for themselves and one for a stranger, meaning 20c will be donated to Aware. Any coffees not redeemed will be donated to local charities in this ‘pay it forward’ style initiative.

Three quarters (75%) of people say that kindness is contagious and that’s the essence of Maxol’s 12 Days of Kindness initiative according to CEO, Brian Donaldson. “If there is one positive to be taken from the past 20 months it’s the many acts of kindness, big and small, that we have witnessed or experienced during the pandemic. Aware is a vital mental health charity that needs support, particularly as a result of the pandemic and the impact it has had on so many people.”