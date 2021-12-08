Search

08 Dec 2021

Christmas Turkey Ultra for baby unit at Laois hospital

Fundraisers also encourage people to give blood

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

On St Stephen's Day when we'll all be planning what to do with the turkey four friends will be running an ultramarathon to raise funds for our Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU)!

The Turkey Ultra run starts from south Kildare and will end at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise to raise money for the special care baby unit in the Laois hospital.

The run is over 50km and will be done by three friends Shane Molloy, Paddy Carton and Bryan O'Neill starting at 10am on December 26. 

Shane has started an online fundraiser on GoFundMe where he explained why himself and his three friends want to fundraise. 

"The SCBU in Portlaoise hospital is a unit that not many people know about but they are there, 24/7 taking care of newborn babies that require special care after birth. The unit is especially close to one of the runners hearts as one of his twin boys had to be admitted to the special care unit after birth and was there for five days.

"He is now full of life and running around everyday with his twin brother. This was only possible because of all the staff and nurses in the unit and there work that goes unnoticed in the back ground.

"Please give a small contribution towards the unit, whatever you can afford, as this will help them continue their brilliant work," he said.

The trio also ask you to please visit the Irish blood Transfusion Services website and check where you can give blood.

"The same little boy that entered the SCBU needed a blood transfusion and this would not of been possible without the work the transfusion service does. So please visit their website and we encourage everybody to become a donor.

To donate to the fundraiser on GoFundMe tap HERE

To find out how to donate blood tap HERE

