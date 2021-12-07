Search

07 Dec 2021

Laois woman is a truly inspirational winner of Gala Retail Award

Laois woman is a truly inspirational winner of Gala Retail Award

Stradbally woman Kathleen Sheridan is a most deserving winner of the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards 2021! 

The Award pays tribute to those who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds.

Kathleen is an unstinting support and a real leader in the community in Stradbally and the wider parish.  Emer Liston, Stradbally Tidy Towns Secretary paid tribute. MORE BELOW LINK.

"Just one example is Kathleen's quiet work on Junior Park Run at Vicarstown, hail or shine, motivating volunteers and making sure that every child is remembered and praised, and their achievement marked in the write up afterwards. More below picture.  

"Another is Kathleen's stellar achievement in marshalling & growing a group of 15 supporters on St Colman's NS Parents Council to raise nigh on €100,000 for a much-needed pitch facility, with a superstar event that took place on the very eve of Covid's arrival in Ireland. 

"Kathleen is always there, and ready to be useful – in the background and never seeking a moment's praise or thanks.  Kathleen's singular gift is seeing what people are good at, asking them to do it and always finding out what support they need to succeed at their task. 

"When Stradbally Tidy Towns needed Kathleen's know-how and support in getting a fundraising drive together, as well as approaching volunteers to safely mount €22,000 worth of festive lighting and safety cables - Kathleen was there to help. 

"At every meeting, every refreshment & every new suggestion - Kathleen has been there and to top it all off, Kathleen brought Jack L to Stradbally to kick off our Christmas celebrations with music and song this year, just when we needed it most! Well done Kathleen, you're more than our MVP.  Inspirational is right," concluded the secretary.

  

