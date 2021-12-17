Portlaoise Parish announces ticketed Christmas Mass arrangements

A ticket system will operate for Parish Church and for Masses beginning at 4pm on Christmas Eve and all Masses on Christmas Eve.

Tickets available on the Parish website from Monday, December 20. Visit the Parish Centre between Noon and 2pm on Tuesday if you need assistance in obtaining tickets.

People are encouraged to get tickets online so the Parish asks that you seek the assistance of family or a friend.

The Parish is also encouraging people to attend just one Mass over the Christmas weekend including Mass on St Stephen's Day sot that as many people as possible can attend

Timetable as follows:

SACRAMENT OF RECONCILIATION (PENITENTIAL SERVICE)

Monday 20th December Parish Church 7.30pm

CONFESSIONS

Wednesday 22nd December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 12noon

Thursday 23rd December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 1pm

Friday 24th December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 1pm

CHRISTMAS EVE MASS TIMES

Portlaoise Parish Church

4pm, 5.30pm, 7pm

Our Midnight Mass 9pm

CHRISTMAS DAY MASS TIMES

Parish Church 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm

The Heath 9.30am

Ratheniska 10am

Polish Mass 5pm



SUNDAY 26th DECEMBER (THE HOLY FAMILY OF JESUS, MARY AND JOSEPH)

Parish Church 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm

The Heath 9.30am

Ratheniska 10am

MONDAY 27th TO SATURDAY 1st JANUARY (including NEW YEAR’S DAY)

Parish Church 10am

SUNDAY 2nd JANUARY (SECOND SUNDAY OF CHRISTMAS)

Parish Church 5pm, 6.30pm (Vigils) 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm

The Heath 9.30am

Ratheniska 10am

MONDAY 3rd JANUARY to WEDNESDAY 5th JANUARY

Parish Church 10am

THURSDAY 6th JANUARY (THE EPIPHANY OF THE LORD)

7.30pm (Vigil Wednesday) 8.30am, 10am, 12.30pm & 7.30pm

The Heath: 9.30am

Ratheniska: 10am

FRIDAY 7th JANUARY (FIRST FRIDAY)

Parish Church 7.30am, 10am & 7.30pm

SATURDAY 8th JANUARY

Parish Church 10am

All the up-to-date Mass Times can be accessed on our website www.portlaoiseparish.ie