Search

17 Dec 2021

Portlaoise Parish announces ticketed Christmas Mass arrangements

portlaoise parish

Monsignor John Byrne, PP. Portlaoise blesssing the crib during Midnight Mass in SS Peter & Paul's church Portlaoise on Christmas eve.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A ticket system will operate for Parish Church and for Masses beginning at 4pm on Christmas Eve and all Masses on Christmas Eve.

Tickets available on the Parish website from Monday, December 20. Visit the Parish Centre between Noon and 2pm on Tuesday if you need assistance in obtaining tickets.

People are encouraged to get tickets online so the Parish asks that you seek the assistance of family or a friend.

The Parish is also encouraging people to attend just one Mass over the Christmas weekend including Mass on St Stephen's Day sot that as many people as possible can attend

Timetable as follows:
SACRAMENT OF RECONCILIATION (PENITENTIAL SERVICE)
Monday 20th December Parish Church 7.30pm

CONFESSIONS
Wednesday 22nd December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 12noon
Thursday 23rd December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 1pm
Friday 24th December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 1pm

CHRISTMAS EVE MASS TIMES
Portlaoise Parish Church
4pm, 5.30pm, 7pm
Our Midnight Mass 9pm

CHRISTMAS DAY MASS TIMES
Parish Church 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm
The Heath 9.30am
Ratheniska 10am
Polish Mass 5pm


SUNDAY 26th DECEMBER (THE HOLY FAMILY OF JESUS, MARY AND JOSEPH)
Parish Church 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm
The Heath 9.30am
Ratheniska 10am

MONDAY 27th TO SATURDAY 1st JANUARY (including NEW YEAR’S DAY)
Parish Church 10am

SUNDAY 2nd JANUARY (SECOND SUNDAY OF CHRISTMAS)
Parish Church 5pm, 6.30pm (Vigils) 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm
The Heath 9.30am
Ratheniska 10am

MONDAY 3rd JANUARY to WEDNESDAY 5th JANUARY
Parish Church 10am

THURSDAY 6th JANUARY (THE EPIPHANY OF THE LORD)
7.30pm (Vigil Wednesday) 8.30am, 10am, 12.30pm & 7.30pm
The Heath: 9.30am
Ratheniska: 10am

FRIDAY 7th JANUARY (FIRST FRIDAY)
Parish Church 7.30am, 10am & 7.30pm

SATURDAY 8th JANUARY
Parish Church 10am

All the up-to-date Mass Times can be accessed on our website www.portlaoiseparish.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media