Portlaoise Parish announces ticketed Christmas Mass arrangements

Monsignor John Byrne, PP. Portlaoise blesssing the crib during Midnight Mass in SS Peter & Paul's church Portlaoise on Christmas eve.
A ticket system will operate for Parish Church and for Masses beginning at 4pm on Christmas Eve and all Masses on Christmas Eve.
Tickets available on the Parish website from Monday, December 20. Visit the Parish Centre between Noon and 2pm on Tuesday if you need assistance in obtaining tickets.
People are encouraged to get tickets online so the Parish asks that you seek the assistance of family or a friend.
The Parish is also encouraging people to attend just one Mass over the Christmas weekend including Mass on St Stephen's Day sot that as many people as possible can attend
Timetable as follows:
SACRAMENT OF RECONCILIATION (PENITENTIAL SERVICE)
Monday 20th December Parish Church 7.30pm
CONFESSIONS
Wednesday 22nd December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 12noon
Thursday 23rd December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 1pm
Friday 24th December Parish Church after 10.00am Mass to 1pm
CHRISTMAS EVE MASS TIMES
Portlaoise Parish Church
4pm, 5.30pm, 7pm
Our Midnight Mass 9pm
CHRISTMAS DAY MASS TIMES
Parish Church 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm
The Heath 9.30am
Ratheniska 10am
Polish Mass 5pm
SUNDAY 26th DECEMBER (THE HOLY FAMILY OF JESUS, MARY AND JOSEPH)
Parish Church 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm
The Heath 9.30am
Ratheniska 10am
MONDAY 27th TO SATURDAY 1st JANUARY (including NEW YEAR’S DAY)
Parish Church 10am
SUNDAY 2nd JANUARY (SECOND SUNDAY OF CHRISTMAS)
Parish Church 5pm, 6.30pm (Vigils) 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm
The Heath 9.30am
Ratheniska 10am
MONDAY 3rd JANUARY to WEDNESDAY 5th JANUARY
Parish Church 10am
THURSDAY 6th JANUARY (THE EPIPHANY OF THE LORD)
7.30pm (Vigil Wednesday) 8.30am, 10am, 12.30pm & 7.30pm
The Heath: 9.30am
Ratheniska: 10am
FRIDAY 7th JANUARY (FIRST FRIDAY)
Parish Church 7.30am, 10am & 7.30pm
SATURDAY 8th JANUARY
Parish Church 10am
All the up-to-date Mass Times can be accessed on our website www.portlaoiseparish.ie
