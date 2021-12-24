Search

24 Dec 2021

Stunning Cullohill mountain features in Laois Kilkenny Christmas walk

Explore the great outdoors in Laois - top 20 walks and days out

The view from the top of Cullohill mountain. Pic: Niamh McClearn

The Gathabawan Rural Development Group says it is delighted to welcome back all walkers to the annual St Stephen's Day morning walk on the Laois Kilkenny boarder.

The walk will once again take place on the Gathabawn Loop. The group says the route is of moderate grade requiring good footwear.

The 12 km walk one features a 270 ascent of the Gathabawn loop up the Cullohill road. It takes 3-4 hours and traverses country roads, woods and farmland.

Walk two is 7km long and follows a similar route.

Walk three is a road loop from Gathabawn village up the Cullohill road, through Coolcashin, Ballygooney, around Foyle Bridge and back to Gathabawn. The 6km route takes about 1.5 hours to complete.

The organisers say the walks follow a varied route over scenic Cullohill mountain. Dogs are not permitted on any of the walk.

The organisers also ask walkers to respect this request as they rely on local landowers for access to the stunning landscape.

The 2021 edition of the walk will raise funds for local charities including the Good Shepard Centre in Kilkenny.

The group thanks all the landowners, sponsors, supporters and walkers over the years and wishes everyone a happy and safe Christmas.

More information on the Gathabawan Rural Development Group page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ Gathabawn-Rural-Development- Group-360795957273607

