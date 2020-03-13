Laois County Council urges the public to restrict access to council buildings during coronavirus Covid-19 restrictions

Laois County Council has appealed to the public to restrict the direct access to County Hall and other premises.

The council requests the public to limit access to its offices and carry out all transactions either online or by phone where possible during the coronavirus Covid-19 period of restrictions.

It has also provided a list of contact numbers and e-mail addresses for Laois County Council's Housing Department.

Maintenance – 057 8664000 housingmtce@laoiscoco.ie

Homeless - 057 8664000 fdaly@laoiscoco.ie gjones@laoiscoco.ie

HAP – 057 8664000 hap@laoiscoco.ie

Applications – 057 8664000 gjones@laoiscoco.ie jfurlong@laoiscoco.ie

Estate Management – 057 8664000 nmoriarty@laoiscoco.ie bcarroll@laoiscoco.ie

Control of Horses – 057 8664000 fdaly@laoiscoco.ie

Grants – 057 8664000 cgowing@laoiscoco.ie ofitzpatrick@laoiscoco.ie

Rents – 057 8664000 housingrents@laoiscoco.ie

Loans – 057 8664000 mtynan@laoiscoco.ie ofitzpatrick@laoiscoco.ie

RAS – 057 8664000 ras@laoiscoco.ie

The following is a list of contact numbers and e-mail addresses for Laois County Council's Cash office and Motor Tax Department.

Cash Office - 057 8664000 cashoffice@laoiscoco.ie

Motor Tax - 057 8674305 motortax@laoiscoco.ie www.motortax.ie