Laois County Council to prioritise water, housing and emergencies during coronavirus Covid-19 restrictions

Water, housing and emergency services will be given priority by Laois County Council during the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak

The council issued a statement in response to the most recent developments aimed at delaying the widespread onset of coronavirus Covid-19 in the community and having regard to the impact of school closures and crèche closures.

Some services will be prioritised but others will be temporarily curtailed.

"The Council’s priority is to ensure the health of the general public whilst at the same time, given the emerging circumstances, to ensure the continuation of essential public services.

"Members of the public will be highly aware that the priority at this time and for the foreseeable future is to act in the interest of public health," said the statement.

The council says that from time to time over the next few weeks there will also be a requirement to re-assign some staff and resources from less critical to more critical services including collaborating with and supporting the Health Service Executive as required.

- The following core services will be maintained and given priority

o Water Supply & Waste Water Treatment

o Housing & Homeless Services

o Fire & Emergency Services

o Operation of Waste and Recycling Facilities

o Road Maintenance and Traffic Safety

- The following services are to be temporarily discontinued with immediate effect until further notice:-

o All public libraries

o Motor Taxation Office, County Hall, Portlaoise

o Housing Services Counter, County Hall, Portlaoise

o Planning Services Counter, County Hall, Portlaoise

o All community events supported and/or organised through the Council

Members of the public are encouraged to use online services for Motor Taxation, Planning & other business with the Council.

Those seeking housing services or supports should do so through email or phone call appointments.

In relation to Planning, the public are asked to:-

o use our website to view applications

o submit planning applications by post or hand deliver to our post box at County Hall

o submit observations on planning applications by email or post and

o phone or email in relation to other general queries

Telephone: (057) 8664039 Email: planning@laoiscoco.ie