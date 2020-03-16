Coillte urges walkers to keep their Covid-19 social distance outdoors

The Covid-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings has brought thousands out to walk in the countryside, particularly for Laois to the Slieve Bloom mountains and Emo Court.

However but a warning has been issued for their safety.

Coillte which is responsible for the state owned woodlands around Ireland has issued a request to walkers on its lands.

"While our forests remain open to the public we ask that all users obey best practice as given by the HSE on social distancing," it says.

There is also concern for cars blocking forest entrances.

"Please consider walking where possible and DO NOT park in front of gates or block access for the emergency services," Coillte has said.

The HSE advice on social distancing is to stay 2 metres (6.5 feet) away from other people. Do not shake hands or make close contact if possible.