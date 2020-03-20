Walkers urged to follow social distance guidelines at top Laois visitor attraction

The Office of Public Works has urged visitors to Emo Court in Laois to obey the Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing.

With everyone taking to the outdoors to alleviate the stress of having children at home or being off work, visitor numbers to the free gardens, woods and lake in the estate have shot up.

The OPW issued this request this Friday March 20.

"MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WHO VISIT EMO COURT PARKLANDS ARE URGED TO RESPECT AND ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING requirements and HSE guidance.

THIS REQUIRES KEEPING A DISTANCE OF 2 METRES (6 FEET) BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER PEOPLE.

These are extraordinary times and appropriate actions now, will be of great long term benefit.

Do not congregate in large groups and stay safe. We understand people feeling the need to enjoy outdoors at this time, stay safe and respect these new requirements at Emo Court.

Coillte has issued similar advice for it's lands which include the Slieve Bloom Mountains. Read that here.