Big drop in the number using public transport due to the coronavirus Covid-19

Passenger numbers on subsidised public transport services are down significantly due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 according to Ireland's National Transport Authority.

However, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has confirmed that in the vast majority of cases, services provided by Iarnród Éireann, Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Luas and Local Link continue to operate as normal throughout the country.

Daily passenger numbers on public transport have fallen to between 25% and 30% compared to the equivalent levels in 2019, according to preliminary figures compiled by NTA today.

The NTA will continue to monitor transport patterns in conjunction with the operators. Each public transport operator has established an internal coordination group who are meeting daily to monitor developments around COVID-19 and continually update existing business contingency plans. Any actions being taken by the NTA and public transport operators will be guided by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the advice of the Chief Medical Officer.

To assist commuters in using public transport during this time, HSE information is being displayed on buses, trams and trains, in stations and on RTPI displays across the country.

Public transport operators have actively communicated the public health advice on respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene to passengers and staff.

All customer service channels remain open and are being monitored by public transport staff.

Public transport operators remain in constant communication with all public transport employees to provide health advice. The NTA has been advised that all public transport vehicles and stations are being cleaned in accordance with infection control measures as issued by the Health Surveillance Protection Centre.

In the coming days and weeks, the NTA and its network of operators will continue to engage with, and be closely guided by, the relevant health agencies.