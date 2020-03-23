Bank of Ireland to closes branches in response to coronavirus Covid-19

Bank of Ireland has announced the temporary closure of more than 100 branches due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement Bank of Ireland said they are working to serve customers impacted by the coronavirus, while also supporting its colleagues in all parts of the business.

To achieve this, the Bank said it is making changes to its branch network in the Republic of Ireland from Tuesday, 24 March, to ensure resources are focused on banking services most in demand by customers right now.

From Tuesday:

161 branches nationwide will be open as normal.

148 of these will provide a full service to customers, including counter services for cash, coin and cheque services.

13 locations are Advice and Self Service branches – these provide cash and cheque lodgement and cash withdrawal facilities through self-service devices, but do not offer a counter service.

While 101 locations will close temporarily during the pandemic, Bank of Ireland says every branch will continue to provide an external ATM cash withdrawal service.

The company says that of the 101 locations to temporarily close the majority are Advice and Self Service branches which will continue to provide an external ATM cash withdrawal service.

Bank of Ireland the figure includes college campus (universities and Institutes of Technology) and hospital branches – which closed last week due to the increased public health restrictions in place at these locations. Also closed are airport branches at Cork and Dublin.

Durrow and Rathdowney branches will close in Laois.

Normal opening hours will continue in the branches that are open. These branches will also continue the provision of prioritised services for over 65’s and carers between 10am and 11am, Monday to Friday.

Over the past ten days, the Bank says it has seen a reduction in footfall in branches, predominantly at Advice and Self Service locations, while at the same time there has been an increase in customers needing a range of other supports.

The company says the changes announced today, Monday, March 23, will allow colleagues from temporarily closed branches to support the Bank’s larger branches and help contact centres manage the increased volume of customers requiring Covid-19 support, especially for Mortgage and SME loan payment breaks.

Gavin Kelly, is the CEO Retail Ireland.

“We’re constantly reviewing our operations to ensure we are providing the right supports for customers through this challenging period. These changes help us to respond to the most pressing needs of our customers right now – that’s support in managing the impact of coronavirus on their personal finances and on their businesses.

“These changes also refocus our branch network to our larger locations, which will help us support social distancing. This is extremely important for our customers and colleagues, whose safety and wellbeing is our priority. This will complement the enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures we have in place in our branches,” he said.

Bank of Ireland has a range of Covid-19 supports for customers including mortgage and loan payment breaks and flexible arrangements, and emergency working capital and payment flexibility on loans for businesses.

Visit www.bankofireland.com for further information on all Covid-19 related financial supports.

The full list of branches open from Tuesday is available at https://www.bankofireland.com/ help-centre/branch-opening- during-covid-19/.