Holy Week and Easter 2020 special ceremonies broadcast across Ireland and in the Vatican

The Irish Bishops say this year’s Holy Week and Easter will be observed under very different circumstances due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

To facilitate the faithful participating from home in a “spiritual communion” with Christ, the Bishops say a web feature is now available on www.catholicbishops.ie hosting details of:

Pope Francis’ schedule for Holy Week and the Easter Triduum

Webcam links to parish churches and diocesan cathedrals across Ireland

Mass readings for Holy Week and Easter 2020

Bishops’ homilies and messages for Holy Week and Easter

Special Holy Week series of daily reflections on the Bishops’ faith podcast Faithcast

Prayers, and additional resources to creatively mark Holy Week at home



A statement said this year the liturgical celebrations of Pope Francis from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday will take place in Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, without the presence of the faithful.

It said the Holy Father will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass in the basilica and conclude with the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing.

Details of Easter services on terrestrial television and radio will also be available on catholicbishops.ie.

RTÉ will broadcast Mass live from the Cathedral of Christ the King in Mullingar on Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Saturday, to be celebrated by Bishop Tom Deenihan, Father Joe Campbell, and Father Derek Darby.

The church will be active on social media using the hashtags #LivingHolyWeek and # HolyWeekAtHome to connect with others and share how you are living Holy Week 2020.

Faithcast has a special series of faith podcasts for each day of Holy Week focusing on how we live as people of faith in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Contributors include Archbishop Eamon Martin, Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop Monahan, Caoimhe de Barra, Brenda Drumm, Brother Richard Hendrick and Father Vincent Sherlock.

The Church says Holy Week emains high point of the Christian calendar, starting on Palm Sunday, and concluding on Holy Saturday. During Holy Week the Church celebrates the mysteries of salvation accomplished by Christ during His last days of life on earth, beginning with His messianic entrance into Jerusalem. The Lenten season lasts until Holy Thursday this week, and the Easter Triduum begins with evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday.