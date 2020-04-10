LATEST: Laois cases of coronavirus Covid-19 have jumped by a third

The number of confirmed cases in Laois of Covid-19 has jumped by a third this Friday evening April 10.

Another 12 people in Laois have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, on the day that the national lockdown was extended by another three weeks.

There are now 49 confirmed cases in the county, up from 37 reported on Thursday.

Neighbouring counties have also seen rising numbers.

In Offaly, there are now 88 cases up from 81 the previous day. Tipperary has 151 cases up from 140 announced on Thursday.

Kilkenny has 96 cases up from 90, while Kildare has jumped from 253 up to 290.

Carlow has risen by three cases to 19. Westmeath has risen to 152 from 142 on Thursday.

The infection rate escalated in Dublin by over 300 cases today,with 3,873 up from 3,557 infections announced on Thursday.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 7.

Another 25 people nationally have died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 288 deaths.

The Department was also notified of 480 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the Irish Republic to 7,054 this Wednesday, April 8.

The Taoiseach has extended the restrictions for another three weeks, to May 5.