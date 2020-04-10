25 more people have lost their lives to coronavirus in Ireland

In the past 24 hours, 25 more people in Ireland have lost their lives to coronavirus, the National Public Health Emergency Team has revealed.

Among those deaths were 11 females and 14 males. 16 were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Laois figures have jumped by a third.

These latest figures bring Ireland's death toll to 297.

Yesterday, Ireland hit a record number of 500 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. Today that number stands at 480, bringing the country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 7,054.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Earlier today, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the country's sacrifices have made a difference and that the virus has slowed. However, he said, we cannot be complacent and "we have to keep going; we need to persevere".

The restrictions set two weeks ago were set to expire on Sunday, April 12, but the government has extended those restrictions for a further three weeks, with the hope of lifting them on Tuesday, May 5.

Also announced today were plans to postpone the Leaving Certificate exams to July or August and to cancel Junior Certificate exams and replace them with Junior Cycle tests which will take place in classrooms. Read details here.