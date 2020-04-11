LATEST: Laois cases of coronavirus Covid-19 jump by a quarter on Easter Saturday

The number of confirmed cases in Laois of Covid-19 has risen sharply again in Laois according to figures released on Saturday, April 11.

There are now 61 confirmed cases in the county, up from 49 reported on Friday. That is an increase of nearly a quarter. It is less then the previous day's rate of increase when the number of positive tests rose by a third.

Neighbouring counties have also seen big rises as testing ramps up and national backlogs are cleared.

In Offaly, the number of positive passed the 100 mark. There are now 104 cases up from 88 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 166 cases up from 151 announced on Thursday.

Kilkenny also surged past the 100 mark. It now has 115 cases up from 96, while Kildare has jumped by more than 40 from 290 up to 332.

Carlow has risen by three cases to 22. Westmeath has risen 181 from 152 on Thursday. Longford has 45 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin passed the 4,000 mark with 4,156 cases confirmed up from 3,873 on Friday.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 8.

Another 33 people nationally have died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 320 deaths.

The Department was also notified of record daily high of 839 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the Irish Republic to 8,928. More than 500 of the new cases were confirmed in Irish laboratories while over 200 were confirmed in Germany where a lab is clearing a backlog.

The HSE has previously warned that the virus would peak in Ireland over Easter from April 10 to 14.

Read more on the national figures today here.

The Government has extended the lockdown restrictions to May 5.

