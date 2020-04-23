LATEST: Another increase in cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has increased by 12, according to the latest official figures from the Department of Health.

There are now 192 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county this Thursday, April 23, up from 185 announced on Wednesday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported today.

In Offaly, there are now 205 cases up from 198 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 327 cases up from 320.

Kilkenny now has 222 cases up from 216 the previous day, while Kildare has risen to 875 up from 851.

Carlow now has 84 up from 80 cases yesterday.

Westmeath has 395 up from 386. Longford has 102 up from 101 cases a day ago.

The number of infections in Dublin is 8,216 up from 7,905 a day earlier.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Tuesday, April 21 so do not include the big spike in figures announced on Thursday when nearly 1,000 new cases were confirmed.

The up to date national figures for Thursday show that a further 28 Covid-19 related deaths were notified to the Department of Health, bringing the toll to 808 deaths so far in Ireland.

A total of 17,607 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

