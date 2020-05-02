LATEST: Saturday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases have risen again this Saturday, May 2 while the number in Dublin has passed the 10,000 mark.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 230 up from 224 on Friday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported.

In Offaly, there are now 293 cases up from 284.

Kildare has 1,226 up from 1,215, or 6% of cases, the highest for any county outside of Dublin.

Tipperary has risen to 473 cases up from 468.

Kilkenny has 254 up from 250 yesterday.

Carlow's total hit the 100 point announced yesterday and holds steady today.

Westmeath has exactly 500 cases up from 487. Longford has 150 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,277 up from 10,170 yesterday.

Leitrim with 68 infections, has the lowest number of confirmed cases in Ireland.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Thursday, April 29.

National figures for Tuesday revealed that 25 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. The latest fatalities bring to 1,286 the number of deaths.

With 343 extra cases, a total of 21,176 people have been confirmed with Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

For the first time in a month, the number of people in ICUs with Covid-19 has dropped below 100, at 99.

