Covid-19 hasn't gone away you know as 23 more people die and more than 2,000 test positive in the past week

Some 2,280 people tested positive as having the deadly coronavirus in the past week, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Daily igures also revealed on Tuesday, May 5 show that more than 20 people have died in Ireland after contracting the coronavirus while the number of new confirmed cases has dropped to close to 200.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 23 further deaths of patients with Covid-19. It brings to 1,339 the total number of deaths from the disease here.

A total of 211 extra cases of coronavirus have also been identified, bringing the total number of cases to 21, 983.

As of midnight Monday, May 4, 214,761 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 5 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr Cillian De Gascun is Chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team Expert Advisory Group.

“The positivity rate reducing is a good sign. Combined with the high level of testing we are now undertaking, this gives us confidence that we are on a path towards suppression of the disease.”

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, warned that the disease remains dangerous.

“As Ireland works to ease restrictions, it is crucial that we preserve the progress our country has made in recent weeks.

“This is a highly infectious disease. It thrives in crowds. It has the potential to rapidly spread to levels that our health service will find difficult to respond to.

“While we plan how to safely emerge from recent restrictions, none of us should forget that the virus is still in our community. Those who get infected have the same risk of serious illness as they did at the beginning of this pandemic,” he said.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 3 May (21,659 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,879 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 369 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,293 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,670 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,280 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,177 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%