LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Monday

Covid-19 spread has slowed further in Laois according to the latest figures Department of Health figures released on Monday, May 11.

A total number of 248 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown. That is a rise of just one from 247 on Sunday.

The virus continues to spread slowly in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

Kildare has 1,331 cases up from 1,324. In Offaly, there are now 351 compared to 350 cases on Saturday.

Tipperary has risen to 523 cases up from 517.

Kilkenny has a total of 280 positives cases up from 277 cases.

Carlow now has 141 cases up from 139.

Westmeath has 643 cases up from 641. Longford has 267 cases up from 264.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 11,175.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Saturday, May 9.

Up to date, national figures announced on Monday revealed that 15 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,467 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With 139 extra cases announced on Sunday, a total of 23,135 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

