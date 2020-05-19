LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Tuesday

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has stabilised again according to the latest figures released this Tuesday, May 19 by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The county breakdown relates to the most recent figures confirmed on Sunday, May 17.

There have been a total of 253 people testing positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

The spread of the virus has also slowed in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

In Offaly, there are now 459 compared that same as the previous day.

Kildare has a total of cases up from 1,367.

Tipperary has a total of cases, up from 524.

Kilkenny has had positive cases up from 300 the previous day.

Carlow's total is up from 147 cases.

Westmeath has accumulated up from 654. Longford now has a total of up from 279 cases.

Dublin has up from 11,693 cases.

Nationally another 16 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,561 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

A further 51 people were confirmed as having caught the virus. A total of 24,251 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.