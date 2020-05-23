Latest HSE figures on the presence of Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital

There is just one patient in Portlaoise hospital who has had confirmed Covid-19, according to the latest official figures published by the HSE.

The HSE publishes figures in its Daily Operations Update for Acute hospitals.

The update recorded at 8pm on Friday, May 22 shows that one patient is being treated in critical care at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

It shows that there are no suspected cases in the hospital which as 25 vacant general beds but no empty spaces in critical care.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which also includes Naas, Tullamore and Tallaght and St James's hospitals.

Naas had no confirmed cases in ICU on Friday while Tullamore had three patients in critical care on May 22. Both Tallaght and St James's had seven patients each with the virus being treated in their critical care units.

All the hospitals apart from Portlaoise had one suspected case each in their ICUs.

The data for Monday, May 18 shows that there was no confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 in critical care.