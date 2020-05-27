LATEST: Death toll rises by 17 today from Covid-19 in Ireland

Just two days after Ireland breathed a sigh of relief at no deaths reported from Covid-19, the figure has risen sharply again today.

Another 17 people are reported to have died, in latest figures from the Department of Health, this Wednesday, May 27.

It brings deaths from the virus in Ireland to a total of 1,631 in the past three months.

Another 73 new cases were also confirmed. The total of cases now stands at 24,803.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health urged everyone to "stay the course".

“To date, 90% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. But we cannot afford to stop the hard work involved in suppressing this virus.

“COVID-19 is a new disease. Ireland and the world understand more about the virus now than we did at the outset of this crisis. What we do know is that hand washing, social distancing and knowing when to self-isolate do work.

“These measures are the most effective tool we have to keep this virus suppressed and keep up this recovery rate. We know that the vast majority of Irish people understand this, and that they are staying the course with us as we continue to keep case numbers as low as possible," Dr Holohan said.