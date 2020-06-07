New normal on Bus Éireann Covid-19 service changes from Monday

Bus Éireann services are due to return from Monday to Friday from this week but the type of service provide will change due to Covid-19 restrictions.

All weekday Bus Éireann services will return to a standard Monday to Friday frequency from Monday, June 8 while Expressway will operate a normal schedule with some minor service reductions.

The company says the timetable change, which is being introduced in line with similar changes across other public transport operators, will add capacity to meet anticipated demand for customers who must make an essential trip.

However, the 2m social distancing requirement means that single deck buses are limited to a maximum of 14 passengers, with double deck buses limited to a maximum of 19.

Customers are requested, where possible, to travel at off-peak times.

Bus Éireann says the health and safety of customers, staff, and the wider public is paramount. It says customers are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering for the duration of their journey and to please be mindful of the guidelines in relation to respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Bus Éireann said it continues to implement all guidelines issued by health authorities. A statement said it has introduced a "significantly enhanced" cleaning regime on board vehicles and at bus stations in recent months. In addition, it says a new inter-trip cleaning schedule has also been introduced where the driver’s cab area and customer touchpoints on vehicles are disinfected regularly throughout the day.

The bus company says those planning essential journeys should be aware that due to reduced traffic congestion, pick up and drop off times at intermediate stops along many routes have been revised and these schedules can be checked on buseireann.ie.

Stephen Kent is the Chief Executive Officer of Bus Éireann.

“Over the past three months, our team at Bus Éireann have been hugely committed and proud to play our part by ensuring our services throughout Ireland remained available for those frontline and healthcare workers who absolutely needed to travel during the emergency.

“In line with the new guidance on gradual easing of restrictions, we ask for continued support in observing necessary social distance and hygiene measures. These measures will continue to limit our bus capacity in this phase, especially during peak hours, and we therefore ask for public understanding and co-operation on this issue and to only travel on our service when the journey is essential,” he said.

The changes comes in response to the Government announcement on moving to phase 2+ of Ireland’s roadmap for reopening society and business.

Weekday services have been operating to a reduced schedule since April 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A full schedule of revised timetables can be found at www.buseireann.ie/COVID19 and expressway.ie

Full information is also available on the Transport for Ireland journey planner and real time information apps.